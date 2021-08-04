Witnesses sought following weekend assault in Limerick

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating
GARDAI are appealing for witnesses to an assault which occurred in the city over the Bank Holiday weekend.
A male was attacked at O'Callaghan Strand shortly after 8pm on Sunday.
"This happened between eight and twenty past eight in the evening. The crime office in Mayorstone are investigating and as it is a busy area," said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
Further details of the incident have not been disclosed but it's understood the man's injuries were not life-threatening.
"Gardai are appealing to anybody who was out walking on O’Callaghan Strand last Sunday between those
times and who may have seen this assault to contact them on 061-456980," added Sgt Leetch.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.