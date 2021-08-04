Search our Archive

Witnesses sought following weekend assault in Limerick

Witnesses sought following weekend assault in Limerick

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses to an assault which occurred in the city over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A male was attacked at O'Callaghan Strand shortly after 8pm on Sunday.

"This happened between eight and twenty past eight in the evening. The crime office in Mayorstone are investigating and as it is a busy area," said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Further details of the incident have not been disclosed but it's understood the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

"Gardai are appealing to anybody who was out walking on O’Callaghan Strand last Sunday between those
times and who may have seen this assault to contact them on 061-456980," added Sgt Leetch.

