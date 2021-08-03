Limerick Weather: Tuesday, August 3, 2021

DRY to begin today with hazy sunny spells and just the odd shower, says Met Eireann.
Further showers or longer spells of rain will develop through the afternoon, some of which will turn heavy or possibly thundery. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a light southerly breeze.
