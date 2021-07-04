River event to start Limerick Pride celebrations

PREPARATIONS are continuing ahead of Limerick Pride 2021 which gets underway this Sunday.

While most of the week-long festival will take place virtually it will kick off this afternoon with a Rainbow River Swim Parade.

Beginning at St Michael’s Rowing Club at 2pm, over 80 swimmers from Limerick Narwhals will take to the river Shannon followed by sailing boats, paddle boats and kayaks in a celebration of Pride on the River Shannon.

“Our Rainbow River Swim Parade is an exciting physical way to represent pride. We wanted a visible parade to show people we are here while also keeping in Covid guidelines,” said Lisa Daly, Chairperson and Director of Limerick Pride Festival.

The Grand Marshall of the parade is writer, presenter and activist Ranae von Meding. She is a same sex parent to two young daughters with her wife Audrey.

“I am honoured to be this year’s Grand Marshall for Limerick Pride, particularly being that this year’s theme is ‘Different Families, Same Love’. While we have made great strides towards equality in recent years, there is much work to be done when it comes to Rainbow Families in Ireland,” said Ranae who is the CEO and co-founder of Equality for Children, an Irish non-profit that fights for equality for children born to LGBTQ+ families in Ireland.

Next Saturday, July 10, the Limerick Virtual Pride Parade will be live-streamed stream on the Limerick Pride Facebook and Youtube pages followed by the traditional Pridefest.

“Last year’s Pride Festival parade gained 62,000 viewers despite being affected by Covid-19 restrictions. People who had never attended a Pride Parade were able to attend and the Pride Festival committee received amazing feedback for all the hard work it took to host a virtual parade. This year, the committee were more prepared for a virtual parade so one can only imagine the excitement we have in store as this year,” added Mr Daly.

See limerickpride.ie