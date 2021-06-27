Mayor shows his support for Limerick Pride 2021

AHEAD of Limerick Pride 2021, the Mayor of the city and county of Limerick has raised the Limerick Pride flag at Limerick City Hall.

This year's festival takes place between July 4 and July 11 with a virtual parade on Saturday, July 10 at 2pm which will be streamed online.

Speaking at the flag-raising event Cllr Michael Michael Collins said: “The theme for this year’s Pride is ‘Different Families, Same Love’ and there are a huge number of online events planned for pride this year in Limerick. We are very proud to support Pride here in Limerick and I as Mayor am very honoured to be able to get involved in this event."

Richard Lynch, PRO of Limerick Pride Festival said: "With a physical Limerick Pride Festival not being able to take place the Pride committee wanted to bring Pride into your homes and to reach those who may not have ever seen or experienced a Pride event or a Pride parade before. We wanted to reach the wider and rural communities so that even if we cannot dance together in the streets, from the safety of our homes we will be able to celebrate all that makes our community so beautiful, so resilient, and so rich with diversity. Everyone is encouraged to display a rainbow flag or change their business lighting into the colours of the rainbow to mark Limerick Pride this year."

While most the events during Limerick Pride 2021 will be virtual, a physical event will take place on Sunday, July 4 when Grand Marshall Ranae von Meding launches Pride with the Rainbow River Swim Parade at 2 pm from St Michaels Rowing Club.

This event will see more than 80 swimmers from Limerick swimming group Limerick Narwhals taking to the river followed bysailing boats, paddle boats and kayaks in a celebration of Pride on the River Shannon.

Lisa Daly, Chairperson and Director of Limerick Pride Festival said: “This year the Festival is offering something for everyone and events include educational workshops, Storytime with Carrie Deway, Youth Pride, Pride in our Pets, our Climax Party which will be hosted by RuPaul Drag Race star Heidi N Closet with limited meet and greet tickets and much more”

For a full listing of festival events information check out Limerick Pride’s social media and website.