Details of new Covid-19 test centre in County Limerick are announced

The test centre will operate this Tuesday and Wednesday in Rathkeale

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

A FREE walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 test centre for West Limerick is to open this Tuesday.

According to HSE Mid West Community Healthcare, the pop-up centre will be open at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale from this Tuesday, June 8 to Wednesday, June 9.

The free service will operate from 11am to 7pm daily, both days. This is an operation led by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and supported by Public Health Mid-West and the National Ambulance Service.

Those attending must bring a photo ID with them and provide a mobile phone number so they can be contacted with their results.

*HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare would like to remind those attending to please adhere to public health guidelines around physical distancing at the venue.

