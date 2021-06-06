Council to monitor traffic on Limerick roads

LIMERICK City and County Council is to monitor traffic numbers on a number of local roads.

The authority is in the process of buying traffic counter to monitor road movements in terms of traffic, cycle and pedestrian on a number of strategic transport routes addressed in Limerick-Shannon metropolitan area transport strategy.

This will include the Fr Russell Road, Fine Gael councillor Daniel McSweeney was told at this month’s metropolitan district meeting.

Senior engineer Robert Gallagher said once the procurement and installation of the counters is completed, counts will be available to view.

Also at this month’s meeting, members were given data on traffic use at Rosbrien Road.