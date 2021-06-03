University Concert Hall prepares to host biggest live event in Limerick since Covid

FURTHER details of the largest live-music event in Limerick in more than a year are expected to be outlined later this week.

The Arts Council has confirmed an audience will be allowed to attend a performance of Molique and Piazzolla by the Irish Chamber Orchestra at University Concert Hall on Wednesday, June 23.

The ICO was scheduled to record the performance for streaming on that date but will instead be entertaining several hundred people for the first time since Covid restrictions were introduced.

The event, which will take place at 2pm, is one of a series of pilot events taking place at venues across the country this month as part of the Government’s phased reopening of society.

While the logistics of the performance are still being finalised, up to 519 people could be in the audience on the night, representing 50% of the capacity of UCH.

“We are delighted to be part of the test events with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, we are waiting for further detail from the Department (of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media) in relation to the added health and safety measures that we will have to put in place,” said Sinead Hope, director of UCH.

It’s expected those attending the performance will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines but it’s unclear if they will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test in advance.

Director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly, has welcomed the inclusion of UCH on the list of venues for pilot events.

“We worked closely with organisations we already fund and that we knew had the capacity to create pilot performances.

“These events will be very closely monitored and controlled, and we will be sharing the learnings with the entire arts sector as we go along," she said.

“Artists, arts practitioners and the public can barely wait to get back to live performances, and this is a great first step – we are coming back,” she added

A number of indoor and outdoor sporting and cultural events are set to take place during June ahead of any decision by the Government to allow larger crowds to attend matches and concerts later in the summer.