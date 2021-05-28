BREAKING: Supporters set to return for Limerick hurlers' championship opener

SUPPORTERS will be allowed to attend the Munster Hurling semi final between Limerick and Cork, it has been confirmed.

The championship opener, which is scheduled for Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday, July 3, has been included in the list of pilot events which will take place in June and July.

The list of events was formally approved by the Government at a meeting this Friday afternoon ahead of An Taoiseach Michéal Martin's televised address to the nation.

The logistics of fans attending the glamour fixture are still being finalised and the exact number of supporters who will be allowed to attend has not been announced.

In a statement confirming the list of pilot events, the Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht and Defence, Jack Chambers, said the fixture and other pilot events will help to "evaluate and review progress to advance additional events and capacity from early July and August".

Other pilot events which will take place at larger venues during June and July include the Ireland Rugby fixtures against Japan and USA at the Aviva Stadium, The Irish Open Golf at Mount Juliet and the Athletics Ireland National Championships at Morton Stadium.

The Leinster Rugby match against Dragons at the RDS on June 11 will be the first pilot event while GAA, Airtricity League and camogie fixtures have also been included along with the Irish Derby weekend at the Curragh Racecourse.