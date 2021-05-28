Limerick councillors decide on call to fine parents for kids’ behaviour

LIMERICK councillors have decisively rejected a call to fine parents of unruly children through an attachment order.

At this month’s meeting, Cllr Liam Galvin spoke on a motion which would call on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to enact legislation “to put the onus on parents of children under 16, who are gathering in public areas and engaging in anti-social behaviour” to be responsible for them.

But after an hour-long debate, his motion was voted down, with many of his colleagues in Fine Gael openly disagreeing with him.

Notably, Cllr Galvin clashed with metropolitan Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely, who described his call to take money from parent’s wages or social welfare as “headline grabbing rubbish which belongs on Niall Boylan or Liveline.”

The Abbeyfeale man alleged Cllr Kiely had initially supported him in the form of a text, and described his party colleague’s comments as “laughable and sick”.

Cllr Kiely said bringing the contents of a private text into a meeting “just shows the character of the man”.

Cllr Galvin pointed out the six members of the Newcastle West district had endorsed his motion, and he has received support having appeared on radio stations “the length and breadth of the country”.

A petition, he added, has reached 1,255 signatures.

“This is not a publicity stunt,” he insisted.

But Independent councillor Emmett O’Brien hit back, saying: “It is a publicity stunt with respect to Cllr Galvin. To suggest it isn't is a little bit Irish so to speak, because he's been on the radio on a repeat basis banging on about this issue for a number of months.”

Councillors Sharon Benson, John Costelloe, Elisa O’Donovan and Eddie Ryan all spoke against it.

Fianna Fail’s Adare member Bridie Collins said: “I do not want to be associated with this in any way, shape or form. It's just appalling to think children and young people would be targetted in this way and their parents would also be targetted.”

Fine Gael councillor Michael Murphy warned: “The measures could be used selectively and end up targetting minority groups.”

However, his call won support from Fine Gael’s Stephen Keary, who said: “I live within a mile and a half of Rathkeale and the behaviour of some children and young adults from five to 17 or 18 during some months of the year - and we are all aware of which months - is diabolical. The town itself is at a major economic disadvantage as a result of this.”

Independent councillor PJ Carey also spoke in support, as did Cllr Francis Foley and Mayor Michael Collins.

“There's a silent majority out there who are sick of this anti-social behaviour,” said the first citizen.

But Labour councillor Conor Sheehan said: “I think if you started to come out publicly with this, nationally with Fine Gael, they'd deselect you quicker than Verona Murphy. This isn't going to achieve anything.”

He said it would be better to call for more garda resources, “before we we go down the line of this right-wing pound-shop Nigel Farage routing about fining parents. You're talking about crunching down on some of the poorest people in society.”

Fine Gael councillor Daniel Butler, a youth worker by profession, said: “There are alternative ways to the punishment model.”

Following the debate, Independent councillor Jerome Scanlan withdrew his name from the motion – he was one of the six Newcastle West members to initially sponsor it.

A move to refer the matter back to the Joint Policing Committee was rejected by 25 votes to 10.

Then Cllr Galvin’s motion itself was defeated by 25 votes to nine.

Five of the six Newcastle West members backed it – including Cllr Scanlan who had asked his name to be removed only a short time before, with Cllr Tom Ruddle not present to register to a vote.

On top of this, it also won the support of Cllrs Carey, Keary, John O’Donoghue and Azad Talukder.