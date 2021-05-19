BREAKING: Daily Million player in Limerick scoops top prize of €1m

THE NATIONAL Lottery is appealing to Daily Million players in County Limerick to check their tickets carefully after one lucky ticket holder scooped the top prize of €1,000,000 in the 9pm Daily Million draw last night.

The winning store where the Quick Pick ticket was purchased will be announced in the coming days.

The numbers for last night’s (Tuesday, May 18) 9pm Daily Million draw were: 09, 15, 21, 23, 24, 33 and the bonus 38.

Last night’s Daily Million winner has become the second National Lottery millionaire from Limerick so far this year following an online player who won the mega €8,530,884 Lotto jackpot in the January 27 draw.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winner can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "Last night’s Daily Million draw proved to be truly life-changing for one lucky ticket holder in Limerick who has now officially become Ireland’s newest National Lottery millionaire.

"We are urging all Daily Million players in Limerick to check their tickets carefully today as one ticket is worth €1 million. If you are the winning ticket holder, we would advise you to sign the back of your ticket and make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for you to collect your prize."

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play. This is the second top prize win of €1 million in the Daily Million game this year following another similar win in Listowel last January.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to good causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 billion has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local good causes in communities across Ireland.