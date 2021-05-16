HSE issue update on 'Cyber attack'

The National Cyber Security Centre has this evening confirmed that it is continuing to provide support to the HSE in identifying the systems affected by the cyber attack and to bring all systems back online.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) became aware on Thursday of an attempted cyber attack on the Department of Health. The Department of Health implemented its response plan including the suspension of IT systems as a precautionary measure. This attempted attack remains under investigation, however there are indications that this was a ransomware attack similar to that which has affected the HSE.

According to a statement released this evening "As the investigations into both incidents are ongoing, it is not possible to make further comment on the nature of these attacks at this time."

The NCSC has issued public advice in relation to the cyber attack on the HSE as well as general guidance on ransomware attacks. This information is available on the NCSC website http://www.ncsc.gov.ie and further updates will be published as the situation develops.

A dedicated team in the NCSC has also been providing specific guidance to its constituents including Government Departments and agencies and operators of essential services on appropriate measures to reduce the risk of further ransomware incidents on their networks. Staff at the NCSC are in direct contact today with the operators of essential services and this will continue throughout the coming days.

The NCSC is also engaging with EU and other international partners to share information on this incident and to ensure that the HSE has immediate access to international cyber supports.

Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Ossian Smyth were briefed by the NCSC earlier today. Minister Ryan has been in contact throughout the weekend with Minister Donnelly, Minister Humphries, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste, as well as Paul Reid, HSE CEO.