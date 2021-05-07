Foynes company delivering engineering projects for today’s world

Established in 1993 Foynes Engineering has developed a strong reputation in the delivery of comprehensive mechanical engineering projects to the pharmaceutical, oil & gas, petrochemical, power generation and food process sectors.

With a proven track record in both fabricated and turnkey projects we are proud to offer a unique combination of services from design, engineering, maintenance and on site build to full project management.

Our highly qualified professional management team and craftsmen offer a depth of expertise, operational experience and a client focused approach at all times to deliver a quality and cost effective service to clients from beginning to completion of projects. As a progressive company we are dedicated to continually investing in our people and technology giving the flexibility to ensure cost control, scheduled turnaround times, test & quality control for our clients.

Our fundamental business strategy is building lifelong client relationships. This strategy has seen us attract and retain some of the world’s most successful multi nationals as clients , with over 90% of our work being repeat business from these loyal clients. This strategy yields cost advantages and secures revenue and growth, which allows us to re-invest in a strategic manner, and thus fuel further growth.

We are always striving to achieve the highest quality standard of service and the growth of our business reflects our success in this commitment.

Our headquarters located at the Harbour Terminal in Foynes, Co. Limerick occupies a 4,000 m2 purpose built state of the art fabrication facility, where a large range of fabrication, machining, heavy lift cranes and finishing equipment are at hand to manufacture items such as:

•Precision Project Specific Fabrications up to 1000 tonnes in segregated carbon steel & stainless steel material.

• Process & Service Piping isometric fabrications in accordance with ANSI B31.3 Petroleum & Chemical Pipework Installation. Full compliance with P.E.D.EN Directive

•High Specification Holding Tanks, Silos, Vats for the Dairy & Brewery Sector.

•Pressure vessels, components in accordance with PD5500, A.S.M.E. VIII, PED.

• On Site Storage Tank Sub Assemblies-EN 14015,API 650, SEP, EMUAA.

•Structured Steel in accordance with EN 1090-1 (CE Marked)

• Bespoke Machine Design and Manufacture. body

For more information see www.foynes engineering.ie or telephone 069 65509