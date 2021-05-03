Appeal lodged over planned housing development in Limerick village

THE decision of Limerick City and County Council to grant planning permission for a housing development in Croom has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Last month the local authority granted plans for the construction of 14 new homes at a site adjacent to the former Town Hall on the outskirts of the village.

The proposed development, at Skagh, Croom, will include two semi-detached two-bedroom bungalows and 12 two-storey semi-detached three-bedroom houses.

The applicant – John Haplin – is also seeking to demolish the side extension to the former Town Hall.

A number of submissions were made to the council during the planning process and an appeal has now been lodged.

One submission, from a local resident, expressed concerns that a number of the houses in the proposed development would be overlooking his home.

Concerns were also expressed in relation to the overall layout of the proposed development and the location of the ‘green area’ in particular.

The resident, who has lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, said he was also opposed to the proposed demolition of part of the former Town Hall.

“The Town Hall is an historic building and the demolition of part of the building and the building of houses in its curtilage should not be allowed,” he stated in his submission.

A decision on the appeal must be made by August 12.