Limerick village prepares to host audio festival virtually

A LIMERICK audio festival “opens its online doors” for audiences during the second week of May.

The HearSay International Audio Arts Festival is a Kilfinane-based event that usually invites talented audio makers from around the world to its doorstep.

However, due to Covid-19, this festival has to be hosted online. Therefore, the festival organisers have decided to name it HearSay: HomeFires as it won’t be like the normal festival.

The aim of this now online festival is “to connect, to drop in, to rebuild a sense of place, to renew a belief in life's possibilities,” said one spokesperson for the event. The event is completely free to attend for everyone who registers.

The festival will have something for everyone in the family over its one-week run from May 7 to May 14.

There’s dance, podcasts, quizzes, baking and much more taking place over the course of several days.

They are hosting their awards ceremony on May 14 for the creators that are shortlisted. There’s an emphasis on the village of Kilfinane this year with every shortlisted entry having a connection to the lovely town.

“There will be live-streamed presentations of pieces created over the last 25 years by visiting artists, in collaborations with Kilfinane people, created by artists from the surrounding areas, or made in Kilfinane for broadcast elsewhere,” explained a spokesperson for the festival.

You can register for the event here.