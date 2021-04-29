McDonald's reveals plans for €1m upgrade to Limerick restaurant

PLANS to significantly expand the McDonald's restaurant in Castletroy have been revealed.

In a move which will create 25 new jobs, the fast food giant is planning to invest more than €1m intro its restaurant beside the area's shopping centre.

A spokesperson for the firm said the "Experience of the Future" transformation will see a new dual-lane drive-thru, plus refurbishments to the kitchen and dining areas.

If planning is granted, the spokesperson said, the works will take approximately 5 weeks.

Two new drive-thru lanes are planned, side-by-side, replacing the one currently in place.

As well as this, the existing rubbish area will be removed, as will the corridor area.

In their place will be a smaller litter zone, and food store, alongside an extension to the current freezer area on the northern elevation.

According to the notice placed in this weekend’s Limerick Leader, McDonald's is planning a new entrance lobby on the east side with a new sliding entrance door, with material amendments to the roof.

In order to facilitate the new drive-thru lane, 10 car parking spaces will be removed, while two accessible spaces will relocate.

The applicant, McDonald's Restaurants of Ireland Ltd now has a fortnight to furnish council with its plans.