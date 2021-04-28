Limerick weather: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

IT will be mainly dry today apart from some isolated light showers in the morning. Brighter conditions will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius in moderate northeasterly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

A cool northerly airflow prevailing through the rest of this week. Sunshine and showers regime. Increased risk of frost later this week, especially Thursday and Friday night.

Apart from a few light showers affecting north and east facing coasts, tonight will be mostly dry with variable cloud and clear spells. Minimum temperatures of zero to four degrees in light northerly breezes, with a touch of frost.

Cool and showery tomorrow. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and a risk of slow-moving thundery downpours through the afternoon. The best of the sunny spells will be in western areas. Highest temperatures of just nine to 11 degrees with light northerly or variable breezes, falling calm at times. Showers will tend to ease off during the late evening to leave a mostly dry night on Thursday night with the just the chance of stray light shower. Long clear spells will develop and a patchy late season frost will form as minimum temperatures fall to between minus one and four degrees in the near calm conditions.

