Why not the book the Longcourt House Hotel for your Limerick staycation?

Longcourt House Hotel faced into Lockdown 1 with a new management team, eager to put their stamp on the business, but they were curtailed by a pandemic which put everything on hold.

Many would have looked at the future as bleak, but Mario Puchowski and Ela Puchowska grabbed the opportunity to bring a new focus and emphasis on amazing hospitality – the corner stone of this being delicious food and exceptional service, and ensuring that warm West Limerick welcome was ever present, and working with an eager and energetic team, they set the hotel up for a fantastic reopening welcomed by locals and guests alike.

An integral part of the hotel’s success has been Executive Head Chef Eamon Long’s rejuvenation of the kitchen department, creating delicious menus for guests and inspiring his team to be creative and daring with their dishes

Each lockdown has brought challenges but what has never changed is the team’s positive outlook and openness to find new ways to both grow the business and engage with their customers, but online and in person.

All this work is nothing without a goal. The goal was to make Longcourt House Hotel a top class property which locals could be proud and holidaymakers wanted to stay in.

This past weekend saw fruits of their labour, with the hotel being named in the Irish Independent’s Fab 50 Ireland’s Top Stay’s for 2021. The mammoth achievement of this cannot be overlooked.

Properties from Cottages, to hobbit houses and Hotels comprised this list and Ireland is home to thousands of top quality accommodation and holiday resorts.

Whilst some are bigger and more well known locations, you can't knock the magic of welcoming your guests to an efficient, friendly and vibrant holiday, matched with tastefully decorated and cosy bedrooms, delicious food and a bit of cheeky fun, Longcourt House Hotel has created a bubble of positivity and good cheer, which when guests arrive, is sure to put a smile on their face.

Indeed it is testament to proprietors Jim and Mary Long’s vision for Longcourt House Hotel and the town of Newcastle West, that has been a core driving force over the past four years since they rebuilt and reopened the town’s only hotel. They believed that the area deserved a top class hotel, Newcastle West and West Limerick have so much to offer a holidaymaker and today they can be very proud of the special and unique hotel they have created.

With new and exciting packages being launched this summer to incorporate so many of the amazing outdoor amenities on the hotel’s doorstep The Greenway & Newcastle West Golf Course being two examples) the team are looking forward to welcoming guests from all over the country to this little oasis of positivity and letting everyone know how marvellous West Limerick is for an Irish Staycation this Summer.

See longcourthousehotel.ie