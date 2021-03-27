Concern over speeding detections in Limerick during 24-hour clampdown

GARDAI have expressed concerns at the number of speeding detections which were made in Limerick and across the country during a 24-hour clampdown.

A large number of drivers were caught speeding in Limerick during National Slow Down Day including at least nine at the same location – on the N18 at Coonagh West.

The operation, which was supported by the Road Safety Authority, ran from 7am on Friday to 7am today.

Nationally, nearly 1,000 detections were made with gardai and GofSafe vans checking the speed of 150,605 vehicles.

National ‘Slow Down Day’ was held over a 24-hour period. In total, 150,605 vehicles were checked and 994 vehicles detected in excess of speed limit.



•183km in a 120km - M1, Dundalk, Louth.

•122km in a 50km - R265, Ballindrait, Donegal.#SlowdownHelpSaveLives #SpeedKills pic.twitter.com/Ajh1GRPwPN March 27, 2021

Speaking following the conclusion of the operation, Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon of the Roads Policing Bureau said:

“It is concerning that despite advanced warning and our widely circulated appeals to slow down that a significant number of motorists still failed to drive safely within the applicable speed limit. In the course of the campaign we detected a number of vehicles which were being driven at well in excess of the speed limit”.

According an update, posted by gardai on social media, the detections near the Limerick Tunnel involved speeds between 101km/h and 116km/h. The limit in the area is 80km/h.

Other notable detections in Limerick included

101km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R513 at Caherline, Caherconlish

81km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N20 at Ballyfookeen, Bruree

65km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R510 at Dock Road, Limerick

61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R527 at Ballysimon Road, Limerick

59km/h in a 50km/h Zone at Ballinacurra Road, Limerick

61km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R522 at Appletown, Feohanagh