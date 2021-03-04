SPONSORED CONTENT
Cavanaghs of Charleville wins highly prestigious Ford Chairman’s Award for outstanding Customer Service for 2020!
North Cork Ford Dealership, Cavanaghs of Charleville, this week announced that it had recently been awarded the Ford Chairman’s Award for Customer Satisfaction in 2020.
This is seen as a highly prestigious award given to the top performing dealership in the Ford Network and is based 100% on customer feedback taken during the year.
This is actually the 20th time that Cavanaghs has collected an Award in either the Sales or Service functions with Ford since becoming a main dealer in 1966.
The win was announced by Lisa Brankin (Managing Director of Ford UK & Ireland) during a recent online Dealer event and she commended Cavanaghs for its consistent high levels of performance and its commitment to maintaining its elevated customer standards – especially during the challenging times that the industry finds itself in.
The company employs 50 staff in the Charleville branch and a further 10 staff in its Mallow branch.