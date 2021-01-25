Motorists warned of delays as road works begin at Limerick blackspot

MOTORISTS travelling between Limerick and Cork are being advised of potential delays due to road works at a notorious blackspot.

Thw works, to install traffic calming measures on the N20 at Banogue Cross, will begin this Monday.

Limerick City and County Council says the works are expected to continue until Friday, April 30 and that a tStop/Go system will be in place.

The local authority says it will endeavour to ensure that disruption to the flow of traffic on the N20 is kept to a minimum throughout the works.

Emergency service vehicles will have through access at all times.