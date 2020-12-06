Christmas Drive-Thru Limerick 'proud' of bringing 'some Christmas cheer'

THE ORGANISERS of the controversial Christmas Drive-Thru event has delayed its advertised opening time this Sunday.

In an email sent to customers this Sunday morning, seen by the Limerick Leader, it reads: "We are very excited to have you at our Christmas event today. However, we have decided to change our opening time today from 12pm to 4pm."

It goes on to say: "We're very proud of our actors and staff for pushing through a difficult time to try and bring some Christmas cheer to all children."

The email from "Team Drive-Thru" advises that if you have purchased a ticket between 12pm and 3.30pm this Sunday, "you can use that ticket to come anytime between 4pm and 8pm from Sunday, December 6 to Friday, December 11 instead".

"We are aware that this may not suit everybody, and we apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause. As this is a pop-up style event during a pandemic, we would appreciate your understanding as this is a difficult situation for us to navigate," reads the email.

There has been no response as of yet from an email from the Leader to Christmas Drive Thru Limerick asking them to respond to the barrage of criticism on social media.