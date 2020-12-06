Anger at 'shambolic' Limerick Christmas Drive-Thru experience

THE Christmas Drive-Thru Limerick experience promises a drive past gingerbread houses, the sorting office where elves are wrapping all the presents, Santa’s living room and more.

However, parents who brought their children on its first day on Saturday have been left bitterly disappointed and demanding a refund of the €38 cost.

Dozens have taken to social media to express their anger and a number also contacted the Limerick Leader.

One parent called it an "absolute disgrace" and said "the elves portrayal of the Grinch resulted in our child being scared and worried. She believed he had taken all her presents and Santa wasn’t going to give her anything on Christmas Day".

Another unsatisfied attendee said, "People are trying to request refunds but are being blocked by the organisers".

Christmas Drive-Thru Limerick is being held in Limerick Racecourse but has no link or affiliation to the Patrickswell venue.

International bestselling author, Darren Shan, who knows a thing or two about capturing the imagination of children, took to Facebook to voice his displeasure.

"It's a totally substandard experience. What was advertised were a series of drive past ‘gingerbread houses’, what we got was cheap green gazebos with virtually no props. Wrapping up three boxes and putting a sign hanging from a cheap bit of tinsel at the workshop was pathetic. No attempt to give us what we were promised in the map sent out before the event.

"Mrs Claus's kitchen was laughable. The theming was so bad, there was no attempt to cover amp boxes, the sign for the cycling club, etc. A small bit of tinsel strung up with what looked like toilet paper! It was absolutely unbelievable. Santa’s ‘living room’ was again another cheap tent with a couple of blow up props," said Mr Shan.

The Pallaskenry-based author of globally successful series The Saga of Darren Shan, The Demonata and Zom-B said there was absolutely nothing special about the event.

"On top of all this a 20 minute experience took over an hour. These guys are mugging people off - €38 would be a rip-off any year, but feels especially nasty at the end of 2020.

"If you haven't booked for this, my advice is don’t. If you have booked, I doubt you'll have any joy looking for a refund, so just lower your expectations and try to have a laugh at this shambolic mockery of a Winter Wonderland," said Mr Shan. It runs from Saturday until December 20.

He also took issue with Christmas Drive Thru Limerick’s advice to parents to bring their own presents.

"Due to government guidelines, Santa will be unable to hand out presents to the visiting children. However, he suggests bringing wrapped presents with you, hiding them in the boot of your car and seeing them magically appear after they see Santa," said organisers on it Facebook page.

Mr Shan said to make sure there are presents in the boot, "As an elf thumps on it and Santa promises presents without checking with the parents first!"

The Limerick Leader has contacted Christmas Drive Thru Limerick over the overwhelming negative reaction. We are awaiting a response.