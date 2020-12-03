Frontline workers forced to walk in the dark to Limerick hospital - TD

FRONTLINE Limerick healthcare workers have to walk to work down a long avenue in the "pitch dark", said a Limerick TD.

Deputy Richard O'Donoghue said staff in Croom Hospital are being made park in the primary care centre due to building at the hospital.

"I contacted the HSE today (Thursday), calling on them to take immediate action to address the health and safety issue at Croom Hospital in the vicinity of the temporary car-park."

"This temporary car-park, and the walkway to the car-park, is unlit. It is not safe for any staff member to walk to this car-park especially with these dark mornings and evenings," said Deputy O'Donoghue.

The TD said "it is not good enough" that frontline healthcare workers have to walk to work in the "pitch black".

"It is a good 100 metres and is a rough enough roadway. Ladies are walking out their on their own late at night. It is not good enough in this day and age. The HSE said they can't get a machine to connect the lights until Saturday. That isn't good enough," said Deputy O'Donoghue, who added that the issue arose earlier this week.

"I understand that a lighting system will not be in place before next Saturday. I wrote to the HSE and called for a lighting system to be erected, in the area, today.

"Temporary lighting systems, powered by a silent generator, can be hired from any Plant Hire firm. They must be installed today in the critical interest of the health and safety of all staff," concluded Deputy O'Donoghue, who was contacted by "concerned staff and other service users".

There has been no response as of yet to a media query from the Limerick Leader to the UL Hospitals Group.