Surge in bike thefts ahead of Christmas warn Limerick gardai

A NUMBER of bicycles and tools were taken from sheds and garages across Limerick over the past week.

According to gardai, bicycles are very valuable at present with thieves stealing them to sell on.

“Tools are valuable too as they are being sold on but also used to break into houses and cars and in the theft of catalytic converters,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Consider the cost you would have to replace your tools and bikes and then use a percentage of that cost to protect them. Use high standard locks and chains to secure the items and then the doors of the sheds or garages that the property is in,” she added.

