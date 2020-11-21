Limerick Fashion: Putting the spotlight on shopping local

LOCKDOWN has brought about many changes to our lives, one of them being the way we dress.

The most popular attire for at home is fabulous loungewear. It’s all about style and comfort. A round of applause to all the stores, boutiques and online businesses that have altered their regular stock and have brought us so many stylish options for this new relaxed look. They are so cosy that we’ll find it hard to put on the fitted dresses and stilettos when all this is over!

Shop Local

THIS festive season more than ever it’s so important to shop local. I am featuring this photo of me in the red sequin dress to add some festive cheer Who doesn’t love sequins? Over the coming weeks we must think local first by supporting all our local businesses, Limerick city and county.

Last week I was delighted to be back on the RTÉ Today Show where I wore this beautiful jacket and skirt from Ela Maria in Newcastle West. Such an investment piece which got great feedback. So support your town and support each other.

Chat to you next week, Celia xx