Winter wonderland: Close to 300k lights illuminate the night sky over Limerick village

Almost 300,000 dazzling lights are brightening up the night sky over Hayes’ house in Shangolden after the annual festive display was switched on.

The tradition began in 1997 and has grown over the years.

In August, the Hayes family were considering pulling the plug on the event for this year but decided to go ahead with it to bring some festive cheer during a difficult year.

“We wanted to bring a positive message this Christmas and make it more normal for young children. People are looking for something to hold onto at the moment and I don’t blame them. The situation is dull,” said Cormac Hayes.

Mayor Michael Collins and Minister Niall Collins were in attendance for the turning on of the lights. People within a 5km radius or anyone who has a letter from the HSE that they can travel beyond the 5km are able to see the display.

The Hayes family are following the HSE guidelines and are asking people to follow the signs that are in place when visiting. “Anyone who is making a donation on the spot please use the hand sanitiser near the bucket, keep the 2metre distance and teenagers and adults please wear a face mask,” said Cormac.

“For those who can’t make it to the display they can make a donation on the GoFundMe Page on our Facebook page.”

The government’s decision in early December in relation to restrictions will determine who can enjoy the lights after the first week of December.

The display is active from 5pm to 10pm seven nights a week. “All money raised goes to Milford Hospice Limerick and The Children's Ark Unit in University Hospital Limerick. Your donation is greatly appreciated," Cormac added.