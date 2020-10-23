Dolores’ mum sings praises of Miley’s Zombie performance - Wrecking Ball star wows with her rendition of iconic track

A COMPELLING performance by Miley Cyrus of The Cranberries’ iconic song Zombie is a hit with many - including the mother of the late Dolores O’Riordan.

Eileen O’Riordan has expressed how much she enjoyed watching the rendition of the song by the Wrecking Ball star, when she was sent the footage of it on Monday morning.

“I watched it and I liked it. I really liked it. She did her own version of it and put her own stamp on it which I thought was very nice,” Eileen told the Leader this Tuesday from her home in Ballybricken.

The 27-year-old wowed fans on Saturday night with a powerful cover of the single which was released by the Limerick band fronted by the late Dolores O’Riordan, in 1993.

Zombie was one of two covers performed by actress and singer Miley, who took to the stage at Hollywood's iconic Whiskey a Go-Go venue as part of the #SaveOurStages (#SOS) festival. The fundraiser was put together to support US grassroots music venues during the coronavirus pandemic.

The controversial bleach blonde singer rocked it out with her band on stage without a live audience. She also shared the performance on her online platforms which includes 45m Twitter followers and 116m Instagram followers. While she displayed her own distinct style and vocals, the American singer’s edgy look and performance also evoked memories of the late Dolores O’Riordan whose iconic performance of the song saw The Cranberries create history last April by becoming the first Irish band to generate a billion views of a music video on YouTube.

“It brought back fond memories. Dolores liked Miley Cyrus,” said Eileen who remembers Dolores’ children watching Miley when she played the role of Hannah Montana in the American teen sitcom of the same name. “I remember it would be on when I would go into the room to them,” she said.

Dolores died tragically on January 15, 2018 and was found dead in a London hotel room.

In a tweet sent on Monday, The Cranberries also voiced praise for the performance by Miley.