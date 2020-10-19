WATCH: Miley Cyrus evokes memories of the late Dolores O'Riordan with cover of Limerick band's hit Zombie

THE late Dolores O’Riordan was in the thoughts of many over the weekend thanks to a compelling performance by Miley Cyrus of The Cranberries’ iconic hit, Zombie.

The 27-year-old wowed fans on Saturday night with a powerful cover of the single which was released by the Limerick band in 1993.

Zombie was one of two covers performed by the Wrecking Ball star, who took to the stage at Hollywood's iconic Whiskey a Go-Go venue as part of the #SaveOurStages (#SOS) festival. The fundraiser was put together to support US grassroots music venues during the coronavirus pandemic.

The controversial bleach blonde singer rocked it out with her band on stage without a live audience. While she displayed her own distinct style and vocals, the American singer’s edgy look and performance also evoked memories of the late Dolores O’Riordan whose iconic performance of the song saw The Cranberries create history last April by becoming the first Irish band to generate a billion views of a music video on YouTube.

Dolores died tragically on January 15, 2018 and was found dead in a London hotel room.