State urged to buy convent in Limerick town

THE government has been urged to make monies available to buy the former Convent of Mercy in Abbeyfeale.

The call, from the town’s Fine Gael councillor Liam Galvin, came during the monthly meeting of the local authority.

In the first instance, he wants to see the council use its powers under derelict sites legislation to get the current owners, the Limerick-Clare Education and Training Board, to make the site safe.

Then, he feels it would make ideal rest accommodation for youngsters with pressing needs.

He said: “When I canvassed the last local election, I went from house and met a handful of families of children with severe disabilities, children who will never be able to look after themselves. The parents are worn to a thread from looking after them. The Health Minister and Minister for Children with disabilities to take charge of the convent and convert it to residential facility specifically for children with disabilities,” he asked.

"I've gone to families where there are five to eight year old children who will never be able to walk. They will never be able to feed themselves or change themselves,” he said.

The old convent is ideal, Cllr Galvin said, pointing out that although it’s in need of refurbishment, it has bedrooms and other living facilities.

He also called for the delisting of the convent as a protected structure.

“It's a shame and disgrace to have a building of this nature in the town to fall into disrepair. The order should be lifted to allow the building to be delisted so whoever will buy it a chance to do it up. While there's a protection order on it, I can 99% say very few people would be interested in purchasing it,” he argued.

In a written reply, council director Gordon Daly said the authority will inspect the former Convent of Mercy.

Management will then revert back to council members.