Limerick school shows its love for pupil injured in road collision

WHEN you teach children they become nearly like your own, said principal of Nicker National School, Karen Franklin.

So when they heard what happened former pupil Holly McGrath at the beginning of the month all the teachers were “very upset”.

Holly, aged 12, from Nicker, was knocked down by a car in Pallasgreen on Thursday, September 3. She had just started secondary school in Scoil na Trionoide Naofa in Doon earlier that day. After being airlifted to Cork University Hospital, Holly was transferred to Temple Street where she remains.

To show that Holly is at the forefront of teachers’ and pupils’ minds they drew a giant heart in the yard of Nicker NS. The words “Get well soon Holly, love Nicker NS” were written inside the love heart. The boys and girls also made “get well soon” posters which they placed around the circumference of the heart.

Ms Franklin said they also held a skipathon last week to support fundraising efforts for Holly and her highly respected family.

A GoFundMe page set up by Laura Heelan to help pay for medical bills has almost reached €25,000.

“We were encouraging children to bring in their skipping ropes and any little donation for Holly. She is a lovely student and a lovely girl. Her little sister just started with us this year and naturally we have great memories of Holly.

“I taught her for two years in fifth and sixth class. She is a lovely child and please God we are all hoping for the very best for her. We pray for Holly every day in our morning and evening prayers. We think of her every day,” said Ms Franklin.

The principal and all the teachers were “very upset” when they heard about the accident.

“When you teach children they become nearly like your own. We are a small school so we really get to know them. Holly is a great child and like everybody else we are all thinking of her in Nicker National School,” said Ms Franklin. Principal of Scoil na Trionoide Naofa, Eilis Casey has also said their entire school community is thinking of Holly.

“Our hope is that Holly will be back to us as soon as possible,” said Ms Casey.

If you would like to donate click here