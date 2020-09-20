Almost €25k raised for Limerick schoolgirl hit by car

ALMOST €25,000 has been raised in just a week and a half to support a Limerick girl and her family after a road traffic accident.

Holly McGrath, aged 12, from Nicker, was knocked down by a car in Pallasgreen last Thursday, September 3. She had just started secondary school in Scoil na Trionoide Naofa in Doon earlier that day.

Holly was airlifted to Cork University Hospital before being transferred to Temple Street in Dublin. The GoFundMe page was started by Laura Heelan on Wednesday, September 8

“I have set this page up to help my family with an accident that happened last week. Holly is now in Dublin in Temple Street coming out of a medically induced coma. The reason for this page is to help with bills that now have occurred over the accident. Thanks for taking your time for reading this and any donation at all is kindly appreciated," said Laura.

Only a week and a half later the amount is reaching €25,000. Laura said she “cannot believe the support”.

“I would just like to say a massive, massive massive thank you to every person who donated to the Go Fund me for Holly. It is unbelievable the support that Holly and her family have received. It truly is amazing!,” said Laura.

She said Holly is “doing great and hopefully will wake up very soon”.

“I’m sure her little sister Katie and brother Luke cannot wait to see her. Her mam and dad would love to have her back home in Nicker too,” said Laura.

The family is highly regarded across east Limerick. The McGraths and Gammells would be very well known and especially Holly’s great grandfather Bill Gammell, who is one of the elder statesmen of the parish of Pallasgreen-Templebraden. While on the maternal side the Colemans are steeped in the GAA in Doon.

Laura also wished to highlight the “danger” of the N24 in Pallasgreen village “so this does not happen to someone else”.

“Pallasgreen village is a large one, home to lots of children. However, the road through the village is the main Limerick to Tipperary road. While there is speed limits and signage, drivers are on top of the cross before they even notice the village. More signage and lights are needed particularly on the Oola side of the cross,” said Laura.

Michael Ryan, chairman of Pallasgreen Templebraden Community Council, said they have long-held concerns over safety on that stretch.

“It is a very, very busy road. We need as a parish to see what we can do to make it safer. Many of us feel despite the fact that it is a major road, probably a roundabout at the Cross of Pallas is the easiest and safest way to ensure that it is safe into the future. It is certainly not safe,” said Mr Ryan.

On behalf of the parish, he wished Holly well on her recovery.

“She is a lovely young girl who had just started secondary school. Everybody is thinking of her and her family and praying hard she will make a full recovery. It is a grueling time for the family who are very well-known throughout east Limerick. The prayers of everybody in the community are with them at this very difficult time,” said Mr Ryan.

Principal of Scoil na Trionoide Naofa, Eilis Casey said the entire school community is thinking of Holly.

“Our hope is that Holly will be back to us as soon as possible,” said Ms Casey. Support structures have been put in place for her friends.

For more Limerick news click here