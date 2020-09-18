Lidl starts construction of new Limerick store

LIDL Ireland has begun construction of its new site on the outskirts of Limerick.

More than 30 jobs are set to be created once the store opens at Westbury, Co Clare.

Monami Construction has been awarded the contract to build, and following the installation of Covid-19 protective measures, have began construction on the new location.

The planned store will incorporate a range of sustainability features including an ISO 50001 certified energy management system, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system.

Paul Downey, regional property executive, Lidl Ireland said: “We are delighted to see construction start at our site and are eager to support the local community with significant investment, job creation and the highest quality at the best prices when we begin trading.”

Lidl Ireland employs 5,000 employees in its 163 stores, Head Office in Tallaght and three distribution centres and regional offices based in Charleville, Mullingar and Newbridge.