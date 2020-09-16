ALERT: Limerick Tunnel to close tonight for 'emergency exercise'

MOTORISTS are being advised of a full closure of the Limerick Tunnel this evening to facilitate an emergency exercise involving various agencies.

The planned exercise, which is required under tunnel safety regulations, is designed to test the effectiveness of the incident response procedures and the joint emergency plans.

The incident will involve a number of vehicles simulating a road collision with a number of casualties.

The emergency exercise, the first since 2016, will be fully compliant with public health and Covid-19 regulations.

State agencies taking part include Limerick Fire and Rescue, An Garda Síochana, National Ambulance Service, Clare County County Council, Clare Fire and Rescue, Tipperary Fire and Rescue and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The operators of the Limerick Tunnel – Direct Route (Limerick) Ltd – Egis Lagan Services and the Limerick Tunnel Safety Officer will also participate.

The Tunnel will be closed in both directions from 8pm into the early hours of Thursday with diversions in place for the duration of the exercise.