New dog park in Limerick city a distinct paw-sibility!

THERE’s good news for animal lovers this week, with a doggy park in the city now a distinct paw-sibility!

Sinn Fein’s City North councillor Sharon Benson has welcomed a commitment from council to undertake a feasibility study to establish a new dog park.

“This is an initiative that I have championed since getting elected. A green area dedicated for dogs and their owners would be a very welcome addition,” she said, “Such parks are commonplace in other European cities. The council would have to be barking mad not to pursue the same in our city. It would also go some way to assist with reducing the amount of dog waste on our streets.”

The Caherdavin-based member is now urging council to invite submissions with regard to the possible location of the proposed park.

“My own view is that the city centre or northside would be best in terms of location, but I think it would be very good to hear the public’s views on the issue of location. A short consultation period should be set up by the council,” Cllr Benson argued.