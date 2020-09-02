Limerick bridge could be closed under radical new transport plan

SARSFIELD Bridge in the city centre could be closed to cars as part of a new transportation strategy for the region.

Some 184km of a cycle network, segregated bike lanes and a bus connects-style system linking Limerick and Shannon are also elements of a key transport strategy, which was unveiled this Wednesday morning.

The first ever Limerick-Shannon metropolitan area transport strategy, the draft of which was unveiled today, is designed to shape the future of transport locally up to 2040.

It’s gone on display, and people from across Limerick are being encouraged to have their say on the National Transport Authority-backed (NTA) plan.

One of the main aims of the strategy is to “radically transform the cycling environment so that anyone of any age will feel safe and confident enough to cycle to work, school, college and other activities.”

To this end, segregated cycle lanes are proposed for a number of key routes into the city centre, including from Mungret via the Ballinacurra Road, the South Circular Road and Henry Street.

Also being proposed is a link from the Ballysimon Road, plus from the University of Limerick and the National Technology Park along the Dublin Road and Plassey Park Road.

On the northside, the NTA is proposing Caherdavin Cross be linked to Sarsfield Bridge via Cratloe Road, Sexton Street, High Road, Belfield Gardens and Clancy’s Strand by segregated cycle lane.

An integral part of the plan will bring “an efficient, frequent and reliable bus system to Limerick”, with O’Connell Street the spine of the ​scheme.

As part of the Strategy, bus priority will be dramatically improved by reallocating road space, fresh investment in bus signals, the development of bus gates, and the acquisition of land to accommodate bus lanes where required.

As part of BusConnects Limerick, Sarsfield Bridge is proposed to provide for two-way bus priority, cycling and walking only, in a move which could see cars banned.

Local and regional bus connectivity to Shannon town centre, employment areas and the airport are to be improved if the strategy goes ahead.

In terms of rail, a move to higher speeds and/or electrification for inter-city services is to be examined.

The NTA, Irish Rail and both Limerick City and County Council and Clare County Council are looking to provide a “dualtrack” between the city’s main rail station and Limerick Junction to facilitate improved local and national connectivity.

A redevelopment of Colbert Station is on the cards, while a number of important road schemes will also be prioritised, including the N19 Shannon Airport Access Road and the Northern Distributor Road.

Anne Graham, who heads the National Transport Authority said the strategy represents a “potential game changer” for Limerick.

“We want to make it easier for people to get around by reducing congestion, and to make this place more attractive for people who live here, work here, or who want to visit here,” she said.

The strategy will be able to be viewed at Limerick’s council offices in Merchant’s Quay or at Dooradoyle until October 16 next.

For more information or to make a submission, contact 087-4354401. Alternatively email limerickshannonstrategy@nationaltransport.ie.

Information on the strategy itself can also be found at www.nationaltransport.ie/public-consultations/