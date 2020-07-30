Bus Eireann probes distancing complaint on Limerick to Dublin service

BUS Eireann has launched an investigation after a complaint was made at a lack of social distancing on its Limerick to Dublin service.

Currently, capacity on the X12, and all intercity coach routes is restricted, while passengers are being asked to wear coverings.

However, a Dooradoyle man, who wished to not be identified, was “appalled” when travelling to the capital that he was forced to sit next to people.​

Having not seen his girlfriend through the course of Covid-19, he finally travelled home last week.

But he was “absolutely furious” to witness a lack of social distancing on board.

The only seat he could find was at the rear of the vehicle.

”​I had my bag beside me on the back seat, and a couple got on, and as they walked through the aisle, knowing there was no seats, I instinctively shifted my bag. They weren't happy to sit beside me, I wasn't happy they were sitting beside me. When they got off in Nenagh, I put my bag back on the seat,” he said.

“Strangers were sitting beside strangers. You can’t be rude and say no to anyone.”

When the pair got off, he made sure his seat was inaccessible, which stopped a 70-year-old man sitting next to him.

“I didn't say anything, but I didn't move my bag. I sat there thinking to myself I was so sorry. I'm 27, I am in good health. But I was very unsettled by having to sit next to other people. I cannot imagine how other people in more fragile health would feel,” he said.

For the moment, it’s a case of first come, first served on coach and local bus services, with no more passengers allowed once the reduced capacity is reached.

“It's ridiculous in this day and age to buy a seat, then for it to be first come, first served. It's unacceptable at the best of times,” the man said, adding the semi-state bus firm should consider adding more vehicles on busy routes like the X12.

Bus Eireann did not respond to a request for comment – but a customer care representative told the passenger it is investigating his complaint.