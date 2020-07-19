Fatal collision: Motorcyclist rushed to hospital in Limerick

GARDAI in Tipperary Town are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on Saturday at approximately 5pm on the N74 at Moatequarter, Kilfeacle, Tipperary.

The collision involved two motorcycles and a tractor with a trailer. Gardaí and ambulance services attended the scene. One male motorcyclist, aged 25, was fatally injured. His body was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The second male motorcyclist, aged 33, was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The male tractor driver, aged 21, was uninjured. Garda Forensic Investigators carried out an examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N74 between Tipperary Town and Cashel to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 - 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.