Limerick motorists fined for blocking cycle lanes

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A number of motorists have been fined PICTURE: An Garda Siochana

A NUMBER of motorists have been fined following a garda operation targeting vehicles which were blocking cycle lanes in Limerick city.

In a post on social media, gardai said the operation was put in place in recent days following a number of complaints.

Photographs of offending vehicles parked at Parnell Street and at Wickham Street were posted to highlight the initiative.

“Following complaints recently in Limerick city - Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued for parking offences, blocking cycle lanes and causing unnecessary danger to cyclists,” said a spokesperson.

If the fines ae not paid, court proceedings may be initiated against the registered owner of the vehicles.

In recent weeks, a significant number of people have taken to social media to highlight incidents of illegal parking in Limerick with many calling more enforcement of the laws.

