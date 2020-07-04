Installation of giant street cutlery in Limerick causes a stir online

The installation of giant street cutlery in Limerick city centre has generated heated debate online as people have their say on the initiative.

Ahead of the first weekend since the reopening of pubs, restaurants and hotels, Limerick City and Council installed the street art to signal that the city centre is open for business as the country emerges from lockdown.

Giant forks and spoons are hanging from the air on Bedford Row and Thomas Street while a giant table and chairs has been installed on the green space at Shannon Rowing Club.

The aim of the initiative is to highlight the fact that various premises offering food and hospitality services are open again having been closed since mid-March.

A number of other initiatives are being rolled out by the local authority this weekend in an effort to boost footfall in the city.

