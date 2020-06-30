Webinar to highlight 'invasive species' in Limerick’s countryside

Invasive species are all around us. Throughout our countryside, in our gardens, on our river banks. But what impact are these species having on our native species?

‘Everyday Invasives’ is the latest in a webinar series brought to you by Limerick’s European Green Leaf 2020 team and looks at some surprising non-native invasive species and their impacts on our environment.

It also outlines an innovative project to control a particularly nasty invasive without the use of chemicals.

We are all familiar with some of the common invasive species, but in this webinar you will hear about other non-native invasive species that have found their way here, along with some garden plants which we all love, but which represent a real threat to our environment, when they escape from our gardens.

You will also hear about the ground breaking work on the River Loobagh to tackle a particularly nasty invasive called giant hogweed, without the use of chemicals!

The webinar will be presented by Dr Frances Giaquinto, Ecologist and expert on invasive species.

The event is taking place on Thursday 09 July at 8pm until 8.45pm

For further information or for assistance with registration, please email: egla2020@limerick.ie.

