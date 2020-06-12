Council confirms reopening of Limerick playgrounds
Mungret Playground is one of those which has re-opened
LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed the re-opening of its playgrounds, skate parks and adult exercise equipment.
The facilities, which are located right across the city and county, have been closed since March in accordance with government restrictions.
Since the beginning of Phase 2 of the Roadmap to reopen the country, council crews have been sanitising the equipment at playgrounds and cleaning the areas ahead of their re-opening.
Some minor repairs have also been carried out ahead of the reopening.
The local authority says it did not provide supervision of playgrounds and skate parks prior to them being closed and that this won’t change as they re-open. Cleaning regimes will also remain as agreed prior to Covid-19.
New signage has been erected at each play and exercise area advising parents to make sure they bring hand sanitiser with them on their visit to the playground and to ensure their children adhere to social and physical distancing guidelines.
“The Council is advising that all children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. Bring their own sanitiser and regularly clean their children’s hands and proper respiratory hygiene and social and physical distancing,” said a spokesperson.
“We are calling on everyone who uses the equipment, young or old to mind the various pieces of equipment for the enjoyment of everyone,” the added.
Opening hours will be the same as before Covid-19 and are available on site or on Limerick.ie.
It’s understood that several community-run playgrounds have also re-opened across Limerick.
_____________________________________________
Limerick City and County Council-owned playgrounds
Baggot Estate Walk Ballinacurra
Canal Bank to UL Cycleway/ Walkway
Castletroy Park
Demesne, Newcastle West
Mungret Park
Shannon Fields Walk Corbally
Abbeyfeale
Cappamore
Hospital
Moyross
Patrickswell
Rathkeale
Abbeyfeale
Askeaton
Cappamore
Castleconnell
Castletroy
Kilmallock
Moyross Millennium Park
Mungret
Newcastle West
O'Brien Park, Clare Street
People’s Park
Shelbourne Park
Mount Kennett Skate Park
Newcastle West
