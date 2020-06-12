WATCH: Queues and excitement in Limerick as Penneys reopens!

THERE were scenes of excitement, exuberance, and joy as hundreds of city shoppers got their Penneys fix for the first time in three months.

The discount retailer, which operates from a landmark unit at the bottom of O’Connell Street was one of many stores forced to close as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, Penneys opened once again this Friday, albeit with strict conditions in terms of the number of people allowed in or out the store.

Indeed, the store was forced to open much earlier than its official start time of 10:30am due to the fact the queue to get in snaked down around Honan’s Quay and into Henry Street.

Many people camped out overnight to be the first in line to get their hands on cut-price clothing.

In that number was Lorna Colbert from Rathbane.

She said: “I’m getting new stuff, new clothes, new underwear, pyjamas. I’ve missed Penneys loads.”

Moyross woman Breda Devereux began waiting in line for opening at 7.15 on Friday morning.

She said: “I’ve missed it, especially for the kid’s clothes. It’s the cheapest place in town.”

Jordan O’Loughlin from Hilltop and Megan Geoghegan from Glin – who describes herself as a “Penney’s alcoholic” – still had a long way to get into the store despite being in line for two hours.

"She’s buying," Jordan said.

"We came very early for this, but I’m hoping to buy a nice lot of summer clothes, as well as for my nephews. I’ve missed Penneys. I cried yesterday when I found out there's going to be a queue. It’ll be so worth it though when I get in – if there’s stuff left," Megan told the Limerick Leader.

Liam Storan, Lord Edward Street, enthused: “I think it’s the best shop in Limerick!”

"I couldn’t afford my knickers to put on me, but with Penneys back, it’s great," he laughed.

Among the first shoppers out were Susie and Siobhan Monaghan from Killaloe, who between them spent more than €300!