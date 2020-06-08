Temporary home for Limerick library revealed

THE Limerick City Library is to re-open on a temporary basis in the former Instore Direct building in Michael Street, it’s been revealed.

The facility at the Granary is set to close in the coming months in order to facilitate the massive redevelopment of the Patrick Street area for Project Opera.

At its heart will be a new, state-of-the-art central library for Limerick.

In the meantime, however, Limerick readers and researchers won’t find the library closed. For it will move only a short distance down the road.

Another facility in the current Granary building, the Housing Assistance Payment centre of excellence – which serves tenants around the country – will move into the former Elverys Sports site in Henry Street.

The tender for the refurbishments which will allow the move are now being advertised, and it’s hoped that work on this will be completed by the ned of the year.

The former Instore building – known as Barrow House – has been unoccupied for almost 10 years – since the firm ceased trading.

Limerick Twenty Thirty works will enable it to accommodate the city library and the council’s financial team for up to five years while the new €20m library is delivered in the Old Town Hall building at Rutland Street.

David Conway, the chief executive of Limerick Twenty Thirty said: “The refurb we are undertaking at both premises is really positive in the medium-term as it ensures two city centre properties that were unoccupied for some time are now going to have new life breathed into them. This is a real positive for the buildings and the areas around them but it also means that the employees moving will continue to be based in the city centre. The refurb will also have lasting benefits beyond that as it will significantly enhance the long-term attractiveness of the properties from a rental perspective.”

He added: “While our ultimate objective, which we have delivered on with Gardens International already and are about to deliver on with the Opera Site, is to transform iconic disused properties in Limerick in our portfolio into long-term growth catalysts for the city and region, this is a secondary positive impact from our activity. There will also be the short-term benefit from the works required to refurb these buildings, supporting employment and delivering spend into the city as we continue the comeback from Covid-19.”