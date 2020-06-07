BREAKING: Brown Thomas set to re-open its Limerick store

LIMERICK’s Brown Thomas Store is to re-open this Thursday morning, it has been confirmed.

The landmark store, in the heart of O’Connell Street, will see its doors fully reopen from 10.30am and will operate between then and 6pm .

It’s the first time the store will have operated since lockdown measures were imposed in March.

The firm’s Dublin stores will reopen on Wednesday, while Limerick will join outlets in Cork and Galway in trading again the following day.

Donald McDonald, the managing director of Brown Thomas Arnotts said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers back to our beautiful stores where they will be able to shop our entire offer in a safe and inspiring way. Customers will experience some differences in how things are done as we ensure the highest safety and hygiene standards are adhered to, but we are confident that our customers will enjoy the new innovations that we have introduced, which will make their shopping experience as seamless and enjoyable as ever.”

In a bid to keep customers a safe distance apart, walk-ins will be facilitated by queuing, while slots to come and visit the store will also be bookable online.

So-called virtual queuing will also be in place, whereby customers can join a queue virtually and receive a text message when they are at the top of the virtual queue and can enter the store.

Stores will operate at a reduced capacity, the number of customers will be electronically counted on entry and exit, and displayed on screens for customers to see.

New larger consultation areas have been created to allow for social distancing. Best practice standards for cosmetic hygiene will be implemented whereby a ‘no touch’ policy will be in place on beauty products with testers available to view only.

Technology will allow customers to virtually “try on” make-up, there will be no staff contact with customers at make-up counters and no self-service tester brushes. Both stores will have digital screens to allow customers “virtually” assess how make-up appears on their skin.

There will also be a free same-day home delivery service for customers who buy some larger items, to avoid them bringing them on to public transport and potentially into contact with the wider public.

While many shops will re-open this Monday, Penneys is set to re-open its store in O’Connell Street this Friday, with its Crescent Shopping Outlet operational the following Monday.