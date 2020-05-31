BREAKING: County Limerick man 'kicked and punched' after refusing to buy teen alcohol

A YOUNG man is recovering after he was hospitalised after being set upon by a group of teenagers in County Limerick.

The 20-year-old and another man, aged 19, were repeatedly kicked and punched after they were attacked by a group of up to ten youths at Croom Park.

The incident, which occurred at around 5pm on Saturday, has shocked the local community and a garda investigation has been launched.

"So much for social distancing and everything else. This is not acceptable, they kicked the absolute living s*** out of them in broad daylight in the park in Croom," said a relative of the man who was hospitalised.

A mobile phone belonging to the victims was taken by the culprits.



One of the injured men was taken to University Hospital Limerick following the incident. However, his injuries are not life-threatening.

It is understood one line of inquiry being followed by gardai, is that the incident occurred after one of the victims refused to buy alcohol for a juvenile earlier in the day.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating an assault incident in Croom.

"A man aged received minor facial injuries following an altercation between a number of people. The injured man attended hospital for medical attention.

"No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing," said the spokesperson.