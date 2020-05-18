Caution urged as Limeick City and County reopens

HUNDREDS of people across Limerick will return to work today for the first time since public health restrictions were first introduced in late March.

However, caution is still being urged as there are fears the easing of some restrictions may result in a spike in the number of new cases of Covid-19.

As of last night, there were 601 confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick with just ten new cases being reported by the National Public Health Team over the weekend in Limerick.

As part of Phase 1 of the government’s roadmap to reopening the country, construction sites, hardware stores and garden centres are all set to reopen today – subject to strict guidelines and social distancing.

Most outdoor workers are set to return while other businesses including opticians, bike repair stores, IT and electrical stores and car dealerships are also set to reopen.

“We are doing everything we can to keep our staff and customers safe, to follow and comply with Government guidelines and to continue working towards the full reopening of our business,” said Pat Tiernan of Pat Tiernan Motors, Ballysimon.

Cllr Michael Sheahan, the Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, has welcomed the easing of the public health restrictions.

“It is great to see shops and other businesses start to reopen and face the new trading conditions, but we have to make sure that it is done in a controlled and measured way. Now is not the time to become complacent,” he said.

In recent days, businesses have been busy preparing to re-open and to ensure they are able to comply with the new requirements.

“We have got a lot of guidelines, we have obviously been on the gov.ie (website) and from our own association. We have had discussions and a pre back-to-work talk with our staff and we have done everything that we need to have done and we were in all week getting everything ready and sterilised and we have a system in place for social distancing," said Valerie Fine of Fine’s Opticians Catherine Street which has been closed for the past seven weeks.

Down the street, Patrick Franklin is also looking forward to re-opening his shoe repair and key cutting business.

“I expect and initial glut (of business) because I have already got requests through Facebook and our website from people once they realised we would be reopening so I could be busy for a week or two - maybe a bit longer," said Pat who has been in business for nearly 30 years.

Meanwhile, with people now allowed to meet with up to four people from outside their household, a number of public amenities across Limerick will reopen today.

Coilte has confirmed that Curragh Chase forest park in Kilcornan will reopen free-of-charge while Limerick City and County Council says the Great Southern Greenway Limerick and Lough Gur will also open with immediate effect – subject to the 5km restriction.

Most churches across Limerick will also reopen from today – subject to strict guidelines being adhered to.

“It is clear that this Monday won’t mark the beginning of public ceremonies in churches. I imagine the numbers visiting churches will be relatively few. In other words the footfall won’t be the same as in shops etc. However, it is important to stress that people will still to observe social distancing and hygiene guidelines at Churches. Use the sanitizer as you enter, keep two metres from anyone who is not from your family, and, if you see fit, wear a mask. Above all, check in with the HSE for guidelines,” said Bishop of Limerick, Brendan Leahy.