Partnership could lead to 75 new jobs for Limerick

A new partnership between Irish company Hybrid Technology Partners and global company Priority Software is to create 20 jobs with 75 new jobs projected over the next three years.

Hybrid Technology Partners, a technology solutions provider headquartered in Limerick, and global ERP software company, Priority Software, have announced a new partnership which will see the creation of 20 jobs over the next 12 months.

Hybrid Technology Partners have been announced as the authorised Irish reseller for Priority Software, who provide fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions, both cloud-based and on-premise. Priority ERP provides tools to effectively manage organisations’ end-to-end business operations, whilst facilitating remote working through its cloud-based solution. It is used across a wide range of industries, from manufacturing and wholesale distribution, to Biomedical and the wider healthcare industries, amongst others.

This new partnership will result in the creation of 20 new jobs over the coming 12 months, with a view to increasing this to 75 jobs over the next three years. The roles include IT and Senior IT Managers, as well as ERP Implementation Managers.

Speaking at the announcement today was Paul Browne, CEO and Founder of Hybrid Technology Partners, who said: “We’re delighted to have been announced as Ireland’s authorised Priority Software reseller. Priority Software are a leading global provider of comprehensive ERP solutions, with reliable cloud and mobile ERP applications. Now, more than ever, businesses need software that will allow them to continue delivering their products and services, as well as adapting to the recent surge in remote working. As such, the Irish market is now primed and ready to implement digital transformation, and we’re pleased to be able to offer this to Irish businesses.

“The partnership is an important development for the growth of Hybrid Technology Partners, with the creation of 20 new roles in the IT sector, and we hope to expand this growth further over the next three years. Since we started in Limerick almost 20 years ago, we’ve expanded the business to include offices in Dublin, and this new business partnership is an important milestone for us. We’re excited to be recruiting at a time when the economy is facing significant challenges in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and are proud to be able to play our part to support the IT and business sector”, Browne added.

Also speaking at the launch was David Greenlees, Managing Director, UK and Ireland at Priority Software, who commented: “We are proud to welcome Hybrid to our global partner network. This initiative is an integral part of our strategic expansion in the region, and furthers our commitment to Irish companies contemplating the move to ERP to grow their business. Hybrid’s skilled and experienced team, matched with its local customer support and service capabilities, and our shared vision of right-sized ERP, will fuel new and exciting opportunities for both our companies.

“Customers who have implemented Priority ERP have benefited from improved production capacity and cost control, better supply chain management, stronger cashflow, longer and more profitable customer base, and many other demonstrable elements. We’re looking forward to bringing these benefits to the Irish market.”

The partnership was launched this week with a virtual event. Minister of State for Trade, Business and Employment, Pat Breen, officially launched the partnership and announced the creation of the new jobs stating that: “The Covid-19 challenge has accelerated our insights and thinking on new ways of working and working remotely, which is a major policy emphasis of my Department’s regionalisation strategy. The Covid-19 pandemic is seeing businesses being asked to adapt to new ways of working, so it is great to see innovative software like Priority’s being brought to an Irish market in partnership with a trusted IT services provider like Hybrid Technology Partners.”