Limerick councillor calls for reduction to grass cutting in Castletroy Park

Limerick Council has been asked to improve the environment for wildlife in Castletroy Park to encourage birds and insects.

“Castletroy Town Park is an area with which could be easily managed for wildlife. By reducing the grass cutting regime, areas could be left for wildflowers to develop which would provide much needed habitat for bees and other pollinators many of which are in danger of extinction.” commented Green Party Councillor Seán Hartigan.

“A small change to the grass cutting schedule in Castletroy Park to reduce the frequency of cutting would give wildlife a chance, especially around playing pitches and grass verges. One third of our bee species are threatened with extinction from Ireland. The All-Ireland Pollinator Plan is about all of us, from farmers to local authorities, to schools, gardeners and businesses, coming together to try to create an Ireland where pollinators can survive and thrive” the Castleconnell-based environmentalist continued.

The Limerick City East councillor concluded: “The Council have increased the pollinator areas on Childers Road and the Condell Road, where the grass will only be cut in the autumn. Now is the right time to extend this scheme to our parks to increase the amount of flowers as food for bees and safe nesting sites in our landscapes”.