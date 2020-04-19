Burglar to pay compensation for stolen cigarettes from Limerick service station

A BURGLAR who stole thousands of cigarettes from a service station in County Limerick has been given six months to pay compensation.

Patrick Harty, 25, who has an address at O’Brien Street, Tipperary Town, has pleaded guilty to burglary charges relating to a number of offences which occurred in the early hours of May 22, 2018.

Detectve Sergeant Mike Reidy, of Newcastle West garda station, told Limerick District court the first incident happened at 3.30am when Mr Harty and a number of other men entered the creamery in Ballyagran.

Damage was caused to the front door and the culprits stole a sledgehammer and a small amount of cash before fleeing.

The second incident, he said, happened at O’Gorman’s service station at Ballyvologue, Ballingarry around 20 minutes later.

The culprits smashed a front door and forced their way into the premises where they located and stole cigarettes with a retail value of around €2,500.

When asked the detective sergeant told Judge Marian O’Leary the cigarettes and cash were never recovered.

Mr Harty has also pleaded guilty to road traffic charges relating to an incident in the city a number of hours later during which an unmarked garda patrol car was rammed.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client, who has ten previous convictions, made admissions in relation to the burglaries following his arrest.

He said the father-of-three did not deliberately drive at the patrol car but struck it as he was trying to “steer past” the vehicle to avoid being caught.

After taking instructions from his client, Mr O’Donnell said he was willing to pay full compensation if released on bail.

Judge O’Leary noted this saying she would “give him three months” to do so.

She said her decision to grant bail “means nothing” but that the payment of compensation would mitigate whatever sentence she ultimately imposes.

Mr Harty, who also pleaded guilty to charges relating to number of burglaries at private homes in the Adare area on November 3, 2018, must abide by strict bail conditions.