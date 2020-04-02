Road closure planned to repair safety barriers on Limerick motorway

MOTORISTS are being advised that the northbound slip road, linking the M20 and the N18, will be closed to traffic this Thursday night to facilitate road works.

The operators of the Limerick Tunnel say the closure, which will take effect from 10pm, will accommodate the repair of damaged safety barriers.

Traffic travelling in the directions of Clare will be diverted along the N7 to Junction 29 (Ballysimon) where it can then access the opposite northbound carriageway.

It is hoped that the Rosbrien Interchange will fully reopen at 6am on Friday.